Miri sees three-fold increase in cybercrimes reported

MIRI (Oct 18): Police here have recorded a three-fold increase in the number of cybercrimes reported from January to September this year compared to the same period last year.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu Cyber ​said during the first nine months of last year, six cybercrimes were reported in the district compared to 18 in the same period this year.

He called the increase concerning and advised the public to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 if they fall victim to scams such as non-existent loans, love scams, e-commerce, and phone scams, or if they have transferred funds to any bank account or e-wallet of a suspect or unknown person.

Alexson added the public can also check the suspect’s phone number and bank account via Check Scammers CCID or https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ before making any financial transactions.

The public can also contact the Commercial Crime Investigation Department infoline via WhatsApp or SMS on 013-2111222 to get advice or channel information regarding online crime cases.

Overall, the crime index rate in Miri for last month decreased by 34 cases or 15 per cent.

A total of 192 cases were recorded compared to 226 cases in September 2022.

Alexson said the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division arrested 859 individuals in the first nine months of the year compared to 631 people in the same period last year, which was an increase of 36.1 per cent.

“The success achieved cannot be produced by the efforts of a small group alone, but continued success requires the commitment and continuous support of all levels of officers and members who are truly aware of their respective responsibilities and roles with full loyalty.

“I am very proud because on the whole, the people of IPD Miri have carried out their duties well, I hope this performance is maintained and continued continuously,” he said at the Miri IPD monthly assembly today.

He also reminded those present to always prioritise discipline in every assignment, saying he would not compromise with senior officers, low-ranking members, and even public officials who are involved in misconduct or criminal acts.

“I want the Integrity and Standards Compliance Division to constantly monitor PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) officers, members, and civil servants, so that all members of IPD Miri comply with their respective instructions and work rules,” he stressed.

Alexson also presented certificates of appreciation to Miri IPD officers and members for their success and commitment in fighting crime and arrests for drug trafficking in the district.