MPP presents awards to five cleanest food premises in Padawan

KUCHING (Oct 18): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) today recognised five food premises under its jurisdiction for cleanliness.

They are Ping Delights (Jalan Batu Kawa); Serapi Corner (Jalan Penrissen); Simple Up Cafe (Jalan Kota Padawan); David Axel Cafe (Jalan Kuching-Serian); and Yii Kee Chicken Rice (Jalan Batu Kawa).

The award recipients were selected for the best hygiene practices among the 185 premises graded A by MPP for cleanliness from 2021 to 2022.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said the awards were presented as part of the ‘Food Premises and Toilet’s Cleanliness Competition Programme 2023’ and ‘Clean Food Premises Campaign’.

“The Padawan Municipal Council organised the competition to promote the culture of hygienic food preparation among the operators.

“The competition was also a proactive strategy of the council to interact with the operators in ensuring that they maintain a clean premises,” he said during the presentation.

Another nine eateries were recognised for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness and having their ranking upgraded to A this year after assessments by the council.

They are Man Xiang Lou Delight Cafe (Jalan Tondong-Batu Kawa); Yong Xing Place (Jalan Batu Kawa); Bombay Spices (Jalan Datuk Stephen Kalong Ningkan); Gold Cow Cafe (Jalan Penrissen); Firna Cafe (Jalan Batu Kawa); One Thousand One Hundred and One Cafe (Jalan Kota Padawan); Hong Kong Street and Asyiq Cafe (both in Batu Kawa New Township); as well as PX Corner (Kota Padawan).

Tan stressed the council is committed to ensuring all food premises and toilets under MPP’s jurisdiction uphold cleanliness standards in line the MPP Strategic Plan 2021 to 2025 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.