Organiser promises more exciting experiences at ‘Taste of Borneo 2.0’

MIRI (Oct 18): Food lovers can expect even more exciting experiences at the ‘Taste of Borneo 2.0’, taking place at Miri Indoor Stadium from this Oct 20 to 29.

Organised by Sarawak Chinese Association, the carnival is set to showcase the diversity of ethnic food items in Sarawak

“This food carnival is the association’s annual event. It is endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Miri City Council (MCC).

“We are eager to make this year’s event the best one yet,” said the association’s president Ting Pang Soon in a statement.

The organisation of this carnival also involves various organisations: the Sarawak Kenyah National Association, Sarawak Kayan Association, Sarawak Berawan Association, Sarawak Bisaya Association, Sarawak Lakiput Association, Sarawak Lun Bawang Association, Tipun Penan Development Association, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, Saban Miri Sarawak Community Association, Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia, Miri Indian Association, Sikh Association Miri, Dayak Association Miri, Miri Malay Association, Miri Kedayan Association, Miri Melanau Association, Dayak Bidayuh National Association Miri Branch, Miri Jatti Miriek Association and Miri Punjabi Association.

According to Ting, there will be 135 stalls operating from 4pm to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11pm on Friday, and 9am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

He added that the carnival would also have cultural and artistic booths, as well as stage performances.

“We believe that a food carnival can stimulate the city’s tourism sector and also foster ethnic and religious harmony.”

Recently, Ting led the organising committee in a courtesy call on Deputy Minister II of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, who is Lambir assemblyman.

The visit was meant to invite Ripin to attend as a guest-of-honour at the event.