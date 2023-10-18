Pipe leak causes water supply interruption in several Samarahan areas

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 18): Several areas here have been experiencing a water supply interruption since around 1pm today due to a main pipe leak at Bandar Baru Kota Samarahan.

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) said in a statement that the water supply interruption is likely to continue until 7pm tonight.

“The cause of disruption is due to repairs on the 400mm DI main leak at Bandar Baru Kota Samarahan,” KWB said.

The affected areas include Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa, Lorong Residen, Kampung Tanjung Bundong, Tanjung Bundong Lot, Taman Desa Muhibbah, Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Haji Abang Ikhwan Zaini, and Kampung Sindang.

Bandar Baru Kota Samarahan, Taman Desa Damai, Taman Desa Permai, Kem Tentera Samarahan, Lorong Al-Mutaqqin, as well as Maktab Perguruan Tun Abdul Razak, Samarahan are also affected.

Locations around the listed areas are also experiencing low water pressure or no water supply.

KWB said water tankers will be mobilised to address the temporary water supply issue.

“Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted,” added the board.

For more information or help call the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333 or 019-8866650 (WhatsApp).