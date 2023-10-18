Premier: GPS picks Iskandar as Jepak by-election candidate to succeed late Talib’s work

BINTULU (Oct 18): Iskandar Turkee has been chosen as the Jepak by-election candidate for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to succeed the work of the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Iskandar is not a stranger in Jepak as he was born in Jepak and has a wide experience in government service,” he said after announcing Iskandar’s candidacy today.

“He is willing to continue the efforts and struggle of the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip, together with the people of Jepak to develop Jepak in particular and Bintulu as a whole,” Abang Johari added.

He said Iskandar, who is former National Anti-Drug Agency Sarawak director, has been cleared by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Insolvency Department.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, also called on the others who were shortlisted to be the candidates but not picked to work together with Iskandar to bring greater development to Jepak.

According to him, Bintulu is a fast growing area and during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Northern Zone convention here recently, he had outlined the state government’s masterplan to develop Bintulu until 2030 and what is important now is the foundation.

“We develop Jepak area by taking into account the wishes of the community, villages to be upgraded, we do like in Petra Jaya (in Kuching) with Darul Hana, Jepak also has its own Darul Hana for the villagers, with an organised structure in Jepak,” he said.

Abang Johari hoped that the GPS would win with a huge majority in the Jepak by-election which would give strength to the coallition.

Early voting and polling day have been fixed by the Election Commission (EC) on Oct 31 and Nov 4 respectively.

Besides Iskandar, two businessmen have been confirmed to run for the Jepak seat ahead of the nomination day this Saturday – Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Ping.

Based on the latest data from the EC, the number of registered voters in Jepak is at 22,804.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following the demise of assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, on Sept 15.

Talib was a minister in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) and had served as Jepak assemblyman for six terms since 1996.

The Jepak state constituency has been one of the strongholds for Barisan Nasional, and now GPS, under Bintulu Parliament.