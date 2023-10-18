Prove govt coalition ‘blackmailing’ Kuala Kangsar MP for support, PM Anwar tells Perikatan

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today asked for proof of the government “blackmailing” Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid to achieve two-thirds of the majority support in Parliament.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said he has not been in contact with Iskandar Dzulkarnain, and that it was the latter’s personal decision to support the government.

“I haven’t been in contact with him. Phone calls or meetings but looking at his statement, I want to say thank you for your support.

“Question if he wants to stay with the PN is his decision. But I think if people see it with what we are trying to do and our economic policy, he should give good support,” he said after officiating the “Path Towards Greater Prosperity for Malaysia” Symposium at Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

“If [the accuser]has proof he has to show it. But what else does he have to say?

“As far as I know, I haven’t met, I haven’t had contact, I haven’t sent a representative. Who threatened him?” he asked.

Anwar said If there is evidence, it needs to be investigated as it is a serious matter.

Last Friday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin condemned the unity government for abusing its power after allegedly blackmailing Iskandar Dzulkarnain so that the government was able to achieve two-thirds of the majority support in Parliament.

He further claimed that the Kuala Kangsar MP was brought to meet with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer in a hotel at Damansara on October 1.

On October 12, the Kuala Kangsar MP decided to show support for the prime minister, who is also the Tambun MP, due to the voters’ complaints and the need to tackle the rising cost of living crisis in his constituency. – Malay Mail