Sabah allures Uzbekistan travellers for winter escape

SAMARKAND (Oct 18): Uzbekistan families and holiday-makers searching for a unique winter escape need to look no further than enchanting Sabah where a world of pristine landscapes, beaches, island resorts and warm sun await.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai highlighted the trend among Uzbeks who typically gravitate towards destinations like Bali, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Vietnam and Thailand to avoid the harsh winter between November and January.

“Yet, they are yearning for fresh and sunny destinations to explore. When it comes to Malaysia, Langkawi is the destination they’re most familiar with,” he said.

Joniston received this feedback during an engagement session with the Tourism Malaysia director (Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan/Tajikistan Region) Nor Shazly Azmi, along with various Uzbek travel agents and airline representatives, on Tuesday.

The participating agencies included Air Samarkand, Aeronautica Commercial, Air Marakanda, Asia Luxe Agency, and Ammy Travel.

With Uzbek travellers showing a strong preference for beach destinations and tropical islands, Joniston said Sabah’s captivating landscapes, pristine waters, lush rainforests and rich wildlife heritage make it an alluring choice.

“Sabah is a realm of endless possibilities, especially for those searching for an extraordinary winter adventure.

“The Sabah Tourism Board eagerly welcomes Uzbekistan tourists to explore this Southeast Asian hidden gem,” he said.

During the engagement session, Air Samarkand expressed interest in exploring direct flights from Samarkand to Kota Kinabalu.

In response, Joniston proposed initiating a familiarisation trip for agents and engaging social media influencers to pique interest in Sabah among the Uzbek citizens.

He also stressed that the Sabah Tourism Board is actively working on promoting the state through travel agencies and online platforms, sharing information about the best attractions, accommodations and experiences available, among others.

Joniston, who is Sabah’s Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister, led a delegation of STB board members and management staff to the 25th UNWTO General Assembly held in Samarkand City.

Throughout the event, Joniston also met with the Japan Travel Bureau, Traveloka, the World Federation of Travel Guide Associations, and the International Federation of Camping, Caravanning, and Autocaravanning.