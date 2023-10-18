Safe Sport Code still open to finetuning, says KBS official

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Safe Sport Code, a set of guidelines developed by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to address disruptions and abuse in sports, is still open to finetuning, says a ministry official.

Launched on March 15 this year, the Code is meant to facilitate a safe environment for all stakeholders in sporting activities, in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Safe Sport Initiatives.

“Definitely, the Safe Sport Code is still open to fine-tuning. In fact, amendments to some provisions under the Sports Development Act 1997 are also being drafted.

“The Code itself is meant as a reference document for the sports community in Malaysia, striving to encompass all aspects of safe sport.

“The development of the Code took into account the views and suggestions from stakeholders based on the laws applicable in Malaysia and international guidelines,” said senior principal assistant secretary (policy and strategic development division) of the ministry Mohamad Fayzol Medi during the ‘Safe Sport Code Advocacy Programme Sarawak 2023’ at Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex here today.

It was attended by about 150 representatives of youth and sports organisations, including athletes and school-teachers.

Adding on, Mohamad Fayzol said another factor contributing to the development of the Code was the ‘grey areas’ pertaining to the legal jurisdiction governing the cases reported by anyone from the sporting community.

“There have been times when the complainants are unsure about which channel they should go to report cases of misconduct. This Code should serve as a reference for the misconduct stipulated under the laws applicable in Malaysia including those stated under the Penal Code, Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022, Child Act 2001 and Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, Employment Act 1955, Sports Development Act 1997, Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

“The US is way ahead, as they already have the Protecting Young Victims From Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act 2017, with the US Center For Safe Sport as the leading agency.

“In developing our own Code, the KBS had undergone engagement with the Safe Sport Commission Singapore in August 2022, which had helped fill in the gaps in the initial draft.”

For now, Mohamad Fayzol said the key undertaking would be to raise the awareness of the Code among the stakeholders in the sporting community.

In this respect, he said the KBS had been actively running programmes involving sports bodies from all over the country.

“I’ll be blunt – many people would just dismiss this kind of thing because it has not happened to them yet. But whether you are an athlete, a coach, a member of a sports body, a parent, a teacher, or a supporter, you are a part of this community, the stakeholders of sports.

“Imagine if your son or daughter, your brother or sister, or someone you really care about, fell victim to abuse or harassment – you’d seek justice straight away, wouldn’t you?

“This, I consider, is the core of the Code. It is of utmost importance to provide an environment that is safe, nurturing and supportive for everyone in the sporting community.”

The programme concluded with the participants and officials each signing a ‘Certificate of Pledge’ to signify the oath to uphold the Safe Sport Code.

Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau, his deputy Ronnie Boniface Nugi and assistant director (sports development) Fatimah Abdul Rahman were also present.