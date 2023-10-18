Dr Annuar: Sarawak needs over 3,000 teachers to address shortage

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak needs more than 3,000 teachers to replace those who have retired or transferred to other states, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

As a result, he said the Malaysian Ministry of Education (MoE) needs to be stricter when it comes to the placement of teachers, including taking strong action against those who violate the criteria.

“The issue of teacher shortages in Sarawak is not new; it has existed for a long time.

“Sarawak needs priority in placing new teachers to address the state’s teacher shortage,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report after an event in Kuching on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, he was pleased to announce that MoE will recruit around 9,500 extra teachers for the entire country in November.

“If we are given half of that amount, then the problem of teacher shortages in this state will be solved,” he said.

It was reported on March 6 this year that a total of 222 of the 3,227 one-off specially recruited teachers who were given placements in Sarawak failed to report or rejected the offer.

In reply to a question in the Parliament, MoE said that the 3,227 one-off teachers included 2,621 permanent teachers and 606 teachers who were appointed on a contract basis for placement in Sarawak.