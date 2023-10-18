Sarawak on the rebound as MSSM final day looms

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak athletes hit back with three gold medals on Day 4 of the 63rd MSSM Track & Field Championships at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Negri Sembilan today.

It was in sharp contrast to Day 3 when the team failed to win any event. All three events were won in emphatic style.

In the morning action, Lu Teck Yi (54.43m) and Daniel Lau Hang Jung (48.14m) completed a 1-2 finish for Sarawak in the hammer throw (Boys Open).

This is an event that state throwers notably MSSM alumni Jackie Wong and Grace Wong have dominated for over a decade.

Lu and Lau made amends for their female teammates who failed to win a medal in the girls event a day earlier.

Day 4 ended with another dominant 1-2 result for Sarawak with the completion of the Heptathlon (Girls Open) over two days. Elaine Wong Koh Ching and Darellyn Denisa Dannis clinched the gold and silver with a tally of 3,852 and 3,677 points respectively.

Elaine led almost throughout the seven events with a solid all-round performance (100mh: 15.74s; High Jump: 1.41m; Shot Put: 10.63m; 200m: 28.76s; Long Jump: 4.79m; Javelin: 33.22m; 800m: 2:56.43s).

Earlier in the afternoon, a third Sarawak duo almost delivered another 1-2 on the podium in the Shot Put (Girls U15). Tiffany Correnny Berain recorded her best of 11.27m while Pauline Ului registered 10.66m to collect the gold and bronze medals.

Meanwhile, two potential gold medals in Girls U18 events slipped from Sarawak’s grasp . In the 200m Ormilla Octavia Nyadau was pipped at the finishing line by Perak’s Nur Izzati Suhaidi who won by 0.05sec in 25.28s.

Clezendra Chandra Empari initially won the 1,500m but was later disqualified. By 9.30pm no official result was released, suggesting an appeal by Sarawak officials.

The 5-day championships enters its final day today (Thursday). At the end of Day 4, Sarawak’s medal tally stood at 7 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze medals (5th place) for a total of 92 points (4th place). In strong contention for the overall title are Johor (13-9-7) for 114.5, Sabah (10-17-13) for 136, Selangor (9-14-9) for 116 and Penang (8-3-6) for 67 points.