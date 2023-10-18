Sec gen: PN not fielding candidate for Jepak by-election

KUCHING (Oct 18): Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not field a candidate for the Jepak by-election, said its secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

In a statement, Hamzah said the PN Supreme Council has decided not to contest in Jepak, but to focus on defending the Kemaman parliamentary seat in Terengganu slated for Dec 2.

“Component parties in Perikatan Nasional are also busy preparing for their respective annual general meeting at the branch, division and national levels,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source in PN Sarawak said they will make a statement soon regarding the Jepak by-election.

It had been speculated earlier that PN’s main component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) would name a candidate.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today announced Iskandar Turkee, 54, as its candidate for the Jepak by-election.

The announcement and handing over of the accreditation letter was made earlier today by GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), at the candidate announcement ceremony at a local hotel in Bintulu.

Iskandar was the director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak.

To date, three names have already been confirmed to run for the Jepak seat ahead of the nomination day on Oct 21 including Iskandar, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Ping of People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi).

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) of Pakatan Harapan (PH) had announced it would not be contesting in the by-election.

Voters in Jepak will cast their votes on Nov 4 in the by-election with early voting on Oct 31 following the demise of the late Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.