Semi-humanoid robot to appear at summit in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): A semi-humanoid robot manufactured by SoftBank Robotics, will be displayed at The Asian Summit 2023 which will be held on November 1-2 at Pacific Sutera, here.

S1 AsiaPac Sdn Bhd CEO Beh Soo Lang said the event is expected to be launched by Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

“This event is in collaboration with the Sabah State Civil Service Department with the theme Future of Business: Substantial and Sustainable growth with IR 4.0.

“The closing event or gala dinner will be attended by Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Ts. Mustapha Sakmud,” said Beh.

She added that the appearance of Pepper (semi-humanoid robot) in the event will showcase how AI and robotics can to a certain extend do the tasks of routine work in a business environment.

“Pepper is a semi-humanoid robot manufactured by SoftBank Robotics, designed with the ability to read emotions. It was introduced in a conference on 5 June 2014.

“Pepper’s ability to recognize emotion is based on detection and analysis of facial expressions and voice tones. Pepper will be able to interact with people and able to speak interactively, subject to some limitations. This will showcase how AI and robotics can to a certain extend do the tasks of routine work in a business environment,” she further explained during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Beh, various papers will be presented during the summit including Unlocking the Power of Digitalization, Transforming Travel Experiences: Leveraging Emerging Technologies in the Hospitality Industry, IR 4.0: Metaverse Digitalisation in Retail, Business Process Automation and Job Redesign, Enterprise Data Management – A key enabler for IR4.0, IR 4.0 Solutions for Logistics and Supply Chain, Accelerating Growth of Digital Economy Nationwide: Opportunities in Malaysia Digital, IR 4.0 : How does AI, Metaverse and Digital Technologies impact entertainment and tourism industries and Applying Critical Thinking to IR 4.0.

Speakers are representatives from Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), S1 AsiaPac, Accel Works Worldwide Pte Ltd, Beyond Limits Asia Pacific, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Point Studios Sdn Bhd and Synergy Training Services PLT.

There are two plenary sessions during the event covering interesting topics namely Impacts of IR4.0 on SME especially on the Hotel, Tourism and Retail Sector while exploring Public-Private Collaborations and Business Strategies through IR 4.0.

Beh also said the summit will end with a gala dinner where participants will be entertained by local cultural dancers and a budding musician.

“We are highly excited to gather so many experts on various fields related to IR4.0 in one event and combining leaders of various industries giving each and every participant knowledge in taking their business forward and opportunities to have new business networking.

“We are also showcasing our latest software for hotels that employ IoT and cloud-based data processing, a complete solution for hotel management with front desk capabilities, a first in Malaysia,” said Beh.

S1 AsiaPac will also take the opportunity to launch the Equity Crowd Funding (ECF), another first for Sabah.

Beh said she had been approached by a few overseas capital market advisors to raise capital overseas.

However, she has chosen to raise the capital in the home market as she sees great potential to do so here in Sabah.

She would like to share her success story first with Sabahans as S1 AsiaPac is after all Sabah based. As such she has chosen PitchIn Sabah as the advisor to support the campaign.

“Investors are advised to capitalize on the opportunity as there are bonus for investments above a certain tranche.

“This ECF will enable S1 AsiaPac to grow exponentially and to go international,” Beh added.

The sectors which Summit 2023 are targeting are for those in property, construction, hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, logistics, modern agriculture, artificial intelligence, big data, consultancy, education, government departments and agencies, automotive, aviation, metaverse, digital media, health care and wellness.

“We expect at least 200 industrial leaders and 20 exhibition booths displaying their services and products. We are glad this event is under the patronage of Sabah Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Malaysia Productivity Corporation, and Human Resources Development Corporation.

“We are glad to inform the public that this is a HRDF claimable event. The press and the public can find out more of this event in our website S1 AsiaPac,” she concluded.