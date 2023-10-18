Spike in stage-bus ridership since introduction of RM1 flat rate, says minister

KUCHING (Oct 18): There is an increase in ridership for stage buses throughout Sarawak ever since the government introduced the RM1 flat rate bus fare in 2020, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to the Minister of Transport Sarawak, ever since the initiative was launched, there had been an annual average increase of 40.33 per cent in bus ridership as at August this year.

“This shows that the initiative’s main objective is working,” he said in his speech during an event at the Bus Asia Cargo Hub, Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here yesterday.

Lee also said approximately nine million had used stage buses for their travels across Sarawak since 2020.

For the record, the RM1 flat fare for stage buses was implemented in the main growth centres in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

“It is the objective of the government to lessen the burden of the people who rely on public transport in their daily lives to move around, which is why this initiative was implemented,” said Lee.

Kuching recorded the highest number of stage-bus ridership annually, with more than one million this year to date.

Moreover, Lee said that the government would make sure that these buses would not only be punctual, but their frequency would be improved as well.

“There is no point in encouraging people to use public transport such as the bus if the service is not frequent, or if it’s not punctual.

“Maybe in the future, we would introduce special dedicated lanes for buses throughout the state, just like the ones for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicles, currently being built in the state.

“This is to make sure that the buses would not get stuck in traffic jams during peak hours.”

Lee was speaking at the launch of Bus Asia’s double-decker bus service and its logistics prime mover.

The double-decker bus will travel along the Kuching-Sadong Jaya route, and those using this service will only need to pay RM1 per person.

The RM1 flat rate was approved by the state government in 2020 for implementation with specific objectives to assist the bus companies improve their services and to increase their frequency.

It also meant to encourage more people to use buses for their urban mobility and to help improve traffic flow through the reduction of traffic congestion.

Also present at yesterday’s launch were Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd directors Lai Chon Foo and Lai Sam Tee, manager Lai Sin Kiong and Scania Southeast Asia manager Heba El Tarifi.