Swinburne Sarawak celebrates achievement of 284 grads

KUCHING (Oct 18): A total of 284 graduates of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) received their scrolls at the university’s graduation ceremony held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday, marking the official culmination of their higher education journey.

The momentous ceremony saw Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Swinburne Sarawak pro-chancellor, and Swinburne University of Technology vice-chancellor and president Prof Pascale Quester presenting the graduates with their awards.

In her opening speech, Quester said the milestone for this year’s graduating cohort held a very special significance as they experienced their tertiary education like no other.

“Since the start of the pandemic, you all showed exceptional resilience and you’ve gained skills that will set you up well for your future.

“As difficult and stressful as the experience was, note that it has helped you to prepare for the challenges and opportunities for tomorrow,” she said.

With Swinburne University now ranked among the ‘Top 1 Per Cent’ of universities globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024 and the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), Quester was confident that the Swinburne credentials would open many doors for the university’s graduates, who are known for their energy, curiosity, practicality and adaptability.

“Swinburne has worked closely with industries and future employers to ensure that your degree is relevant, future proof and equips you with essential and practical skills that will kick off your career.

“You graduate today not just with deep knowledge of your discipline but with distinct attributes that will set you apart in all fields.

“You should be proud with the Swinburne qualification that you will now carry for life, and you should be ready to put your resilience and adaptability to good use in years to come,” she said.

Of the 284 graduates, 243 were undergraduates of which 114 graduated with degrees in the field of business, 55 in engineering, 53 in computing, 11 in design and three in science.

Three of the undergraduates were from the university’s first cohort of the Bachelor of Media and Communications, while two students graduated with a double degree in engineering and computer science, one with a double degree in engineering and business and one with a double degree in laws and business.

Also receiving their scrolls were 13 Diploma of Business Management graduates.

A total of 19 students graduated with Master’s Degree, with five awarded the Master of Business Administration (International), six with Master of Construction Management, three with Master of Engineering (Research), three with Master of Arts (TESOL), one with Master of Business (Research) and one with Master of Science (Research).

In addition, nine Doctor of Philosophy graduates received their awards in the fields of business, engineering, science as well as humanities, arts and social sciences.

Two from the 284 graduates had pursued their studies at the university’s home campus in Melbourne, Australia.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of an Honorary Doctorate to Datuk Wan Ali Tuanku Yubi, who is a member of Swinburne Sarawak’s board of directors and council.

The ceremony was attended not only by Malaysian graduates but also those from countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mauritius, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the UK.