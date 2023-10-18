Thousands gather at Miri City Fan for first of three-night ‘Miracle Healing Rally’

MIRI (Oct 18): Thousands attended the first session of the three-night ‘Miracle Healing Rally’ at the Miri City Fan last night.

Leading the rally was internationally renowned evangelist Revd Raymond Mooi, who has prayed for the sick in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos for over 40 years.

Organised by the Miri Pastors Fellowship and the School of Acts, Kuala Lumpur, it was officiated at by Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau.

Among those present was event organising chairman and Miri Pastors Fellowship chairman Revd Robinson Simunyi.

The ‘Miracle Healing Rally’ tonight and tomorrow will begin at 7pm.