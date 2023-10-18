Three workers injured after falling from scaffolding in Sepanggar

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Three maintenance workers were injured after falling from a scaffolding during a maintenance work at Sepanggar Industrial Center here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said an emergency call was made to the Lintas fire and rescue station at 11.02am.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment by their employers before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

“Early reports said that the victims were carrying out maintenance work when they fell from the scaffolding.

“They were immediately rushed to the hospital by their employers and they were reported to be in stable condition,” said the spokesperson.

The operation ended without any untoward incident at 11.46am, he added.