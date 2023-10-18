TYT happy Lan Berambeh programme successful, wants it continued

KUCHING (Oct 18): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has called for more efforts to be made to ensure the continuity of the Lan Berambeh programme which started in 2008.

In an Instagram post, Taib said the programme has been proven to bear much fruit over the years and that it has reached its objective to touch base with fellow Sarawakians living outside the state.

“When I was Chief Minister, one of the initiatives which we started then was to ensure that Sarawakians living abroad will be reached out through the Lan Berambeh programme. To me, it was through this programme that we could reach out to Anak Sarawak living abroad.

“Before the Lan Berambeh programme was initiated, we had tried to carry out various initiatives, activities and dialogues to ensure their welfare, assistance and the latest information were gathered from Sarawakians living outside Sarawak, whether in Malaysia or abroad.

“Accordingly, seeing the success of the programme, we adopted it as our annual activity as part of our Sarawak government’s efforts to bring together the comradery of Anak Sarawak,” he said in the post.

Based on previous news reports, the Lan Berambeh (or ‘Let’s Gather’ in Sarawakian Malay) started off as an Aidilfitri open house in Kuala Lumpur hosted by the Sarawak government for Sarawakians living and studying there.

It was later known as Karnival Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak with participation and support from assemblymen, members of parliament, and state and federal cabinet members.

This year, it will take place at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 21.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will be officiating at the event which expects to receive more than 10,000 visitors.