Youth in Kuching arrested for filing false police report over stolen motorcycle

KUCHING (Oct 18): Police arrested a youth on Monday (Oct 16) after he was found to have lodged a fake police report claiming that his motorcycle was recently stolen at Bintawa bridge.

In a statement, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the investigation revealed that the motorcycle was in fact parked at a place of worship at Jalan Lumba Kuda.

“We would like to remind the public not to lodge fake police reports as it can bring a negative perception on crimes cases here,” said Ahsmon.

He said the 20-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM2,000, or six months imprisonment, or both.

He added that police will not hesitate to act against anyone who lodges a fake police report.