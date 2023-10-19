Accused of Covid misinformation, money laundering, Kuching IT exec scammed out of RM160,000

KUCHING (Oct 19): A female executive with an information technology firm here lost RM160,000 after falling victim to a Macau scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement said the victim received a call on Oct 12 from a person claiming to be from the Ministry of Health.

“During the call, she was accused of spreading fake information regarding Covid-19, and was subsequently referred to another person who claimed to be from the Perak police,” he said.

He said the bogus cop then told the woman that her MyKad had been used for money laundering purposes and that an arrest warrant would be issued against her within 24 hours.

Mohd Azman said the panicked victim was then directed to open a new bank account and transfer her savings there, and to link the account to a phone number and email provided by the suspect.

“She then made four online transfers to the account and only realised she had been scammed when the money, totalling RM160,000, was transferred to a third party account,” he said.

In this regard, Mohd Azman reminded the public not to entertain unknown phone calls and to immediately notify their partners, friends or family members should they receive such phone calls.

“Check with the police, banks or related agencies for confirmation. Never provide bank details to unknown individuals or parties, and refrain from registering the suspects’ phone numbers for your online banking,” he said.