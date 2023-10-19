After 35 years, promise of 1 pct civil service jobs for persons with disabilities still not fulfilled, group asks govt

KUCHING (Oct 19): A group of 29 social activists focusing on persons with disabilities (PwD) is seeking the government’s explanation on why its promise of one per cent civil service jobs for disabled persons made 35 years ago is still not fulfilled.

The query popped up again after the recent statement in Parliament by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar that there were “very few cases” of workplace discrimination faced by persons with disabilities.

The group in a statement issued at Kuala Lumpur said the minister’s statement had led them to question why had the government not fulfilled its promise.

The group is led by Dato’ Dr Amar-Singh, who is a person with dyslexia, child-disability activist and advisor to the National Early Childhood Intervention Council, and also advisor to the National Family Support Group for Children.

The rest of the signatories are Dr Shyielathy Arumugam, San Yuenwah, Beatrice Leong, Yana Karim, Srividhya Ganapathy, Dr Naziaty Mohd Yaacob, Yap Sook Yee, Dr Anthony Chong, Anit Kaur Randha, AI-Na Khor, Ch’ng B’ao Zhong, Meera Samanther, Elijah Irwin, Murugeswaran Veerasamy, Vicky Chan, Albert Wong Tuong Chui, Sharifah Tahir, Bathmavathi Krishnan, Ng Lai-Thin, Kaveinththran, Hasbeemasputra Abu Bakar, Annie Ong Hwei Ling, Mary Chen, Maizan Mohd Salleh, Mimie Rahman, Moses Choo Siew Cheong, Dr Daniel Leong Han Ming and Alvin Teoh.

“The government policy target has existed since 1988: one per cent of the employees in the civil service should be persons with disabilities. Now, 35 years later, this promise has not even come close to being achieved. As of September 2022, only 0.3 per cent of the civil service are persons with disabilities. Some ministries have very poor rates of only 0.1 to 0.2 per cent,” the statement said.

“Hence, we need to ask why? Why the significant failure after 35 years?”

Public Service Commission’s (SPA) data shows that, for 2022 (data as of September 2022), of 3,777 civil service job applications by persons with disabilities, only 1,008 (27 per cent) were called for an interview, the group said.

This clearly shows the high level of rejection of persons with disabilities at the application phase, even before they have a chance to be interviewed, it added.

“We need to ask: What were the reasons for all these rejections? Were they not qualified for the job? Was there discrimination? What was done to support all those rejected in getting employment? Presumably, only those who met the academic criteria applied.

“Even more dismal is the employment rate. Of the 3,777 applicants, only 71 (1.9 per cent) were employed,” the group stressed.

The group then pointed out several noteworthy developments.

Among them is the rate of employment of those who came for an interview was 71 to 468 or 15 per cent.

The rates of employment for persons with learning disabilities, persons with speech or hearing disabilities and persons with psychosocial disabilities were much lower than those of persons with physical or visual disabilities.

There could be discrimination by type of disability, the group pointed out.

After 35 years of policy implementation failure, the time has come for an audit of the government employment process of persons with disabilities, it suggested.

“This must examine, among others, pre-employment, including vacancy announcements and recruitment, as well as workplace attitudinal orientation and other reasonable accommodation in the civil service.”

The design and implementation of this audit must be fully supported by the government and be led by disability rights advocates and organisations who have the necessary networks, to examine the reasons for the 35-year failure and how Malaysia can advance on this matter, the group stressed.