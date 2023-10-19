APM to proactively relocate residents should flooding be inevitable, says S’wak director

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Civil Defence Force (APM) will take a proactive approach in relocating residents to a safe zone once flash floods have been determined to be inevitable in their area.

APM Sarawak director Mohtar Samat said teams will be on the ground to monitor the weather and water levels in flood prone areas throughout the state.

“If the bad weather persists and flood is certain to happen, we would like the residents to cooperate and move to a safe place immediately and not wait for the flash flood to happen,” he told a press conference during the ‘APM North East Monsoon Preparation Exercise’ at Kampung Rantau Panjang, Batu Kawa, here today.

He said during this state-wide exercise, APM personnel would brief village chiefs and community leaders on early preparations.

“Almost all of the members of parliament have also been appointed as an honorary officer in APM regardless of their political parties to enable them to know what is happening on the ground.

“We hope that there will be no issue claiming that APM only provides service to selected parliamentary constituencies,” said Mohtar.

On the state-wide exercise this morning, he said APM personnel ran simulations of flood rescue operations as well as tested their assets.

The exercise involved 22 APM district headquarters and over 400 personnel.

“We have a total of 116 old and new boats of different sizes, which are being tested on the water to check if there are any faults or weaknesses that can be improved,” he said.

Mohtar said APM is also testing eight new four-wheel drive ambulances, which were received in July.

“Besides testing our assets, this exercise is also for our junior personnel to prepare themselves mentally to face any eventualities of flood,” he added.

In Sarawak, APM has more than 2,600 personnel, who will provide emergency services to flash flood victims.

APM has determined 1,066 flood hotspots in Sarawak: Kuching (180), Samarahan (65), Serian (61), Sri Aman (78), Betong (38), Sarikei (14), Sibu (195), Mukah (70), Kapit (48), Bintulu (74), Miri (166), and Limbang (77).