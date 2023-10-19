Consider backdating contract doctors’ allowance to allow July cohort transfer claims, medical association tells govt

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has appealed to the government to consider backdating the allowance for contract doctors to allow July cohort transfer claims.

MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz in a statement said many of the doctors from this cohort had to relocate to another state and report for duty at short notice, and this had resulted in them being met with unexpected extra relocation expenses.

A number of them did not have the funds available and had to resort to taking up loans to facilitate transfer to their new location, she pointed out.

“We wish to acknowledge and thank the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Public Service Department (PSD) for allowing contract doctors and temporary status doctors to enjoy benefits of allowance that were initially only given to doctors with permanent positions.

“However, MMA appeals to the government to demonstrate goodwill by backdating the allowance to January 2023 to allow contract doctors from the July placement exercise to claim for relocation expenses incurred,” she said.

“We once again wish to remind the MOH of the need for necessary improvements in the e-HO (e-housemen) system to ensure smooth implementation of future placements of doctors,” she added.