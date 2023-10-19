Don’t raise religious issues, says Sabah police

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Police have advised the public not to touch on or raise any religious issues that could threaten the peace and harmony in the state.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) takes seriouly issues which insult any religion that have been spread through the mass media recently.

“The Sabah police advises any party not to raise religious issues if they are not skilled and knowledgeable about it, especially if it is not their religion.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation relating to this matter and I hope the community will refrain from making any comments on any religion,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The police also advised the public not to make, spread or share any statements that touch on religious sensitivities.

Jauteh said such action could threaten the security and public order and affect the unity of the multi-religious and multi-racial communities in the state.