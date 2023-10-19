Dr Rundi confident GPS’ pick for Jepak will win with bigger majority

MIRI (Oct 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for the Jepak by-election will win the seat with a bigger majority, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president said Iskandar Turkee, who is from the party, was selected after much meticulous assessment and thought.

“We are confident he will deliver the seat for GPS with a big win,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

Dr Rundi, who is assemblyman for the neighbouring seat of Kemena, said all parties and grassroots supporters will be giving full support to ensure a bigger win for GPS in the by-election.

Separately, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming said GPS chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had made the right choice in selecting Iskandar for the by-election.

“For our side as a component party in GPS, we will give full support to any candidate chosen by PBB to contest in Jepak,” he said.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu chairman said his election machinery team would be on the ground to assist in the campaign.

“I will set up my operations room in Kampung Sinong in the Jepak area and we will help to locate Jepak voters who are in town,” he said.

Pang said as a component of the GPS coalition, SUPP also wants PBB to win with a bigger majority.

“I urge all responsible Sarawakians, regardless of race or religion, during the election day, you must come to vote and support the GPS’ policies to fight for Sarawak’s rights especially the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he said.

Iskandar, who was formerly National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak director, has pledged to continue Talib’s legacy.

He said he would meet with grassroots leaders to formulate the election strategy.

Talib, who held Jepak for six terms, passed away on Sept 15 at the age of 72.

In the 2021 state election, he won Jepak for GPS with 6,277 votes for a

4,243-vote majority over Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Raba’ah Tudin (2,034 votes), Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang (587), and independent Tuah Kazan (141).

PBK has announced that Stevenson would again contest for the party in Jepak, while the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has said it would field Chieng Lea Ping.

The Election Commission has set nomination day for Oct 21, polling will be on Nov 4, while early voting will be on Oct 31.