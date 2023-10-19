Driver in Lawas dies after lorry crashes into tree

MIRI (Oct 19): A 38-year-old man was killed after the box lorry he was driving lost control before crashing into a tree at the roadside on Jalan Gaya in Lawas this afternoon.

Lawas Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) chief Azman Ibrahim in a statement said they received a distress call on the incident at 12.20pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of eight personnel in one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle was dispatched to the scene.

“According to eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as James John Albert, had crashed into a tree and skidded,” he said.

Azman said that upon sized-up, the team found the victim lying next to his lorry.

He said that the victim was rushed to the Lawas Hospital in an EMRS vehicle but was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.