Druggie in Kuching gets six months behind bars

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 34-year-old man to six months in jail for abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine last month.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the sentence against Joseph Sumbang after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years, or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from today and ruled that he undergo supervision for two years after serving time.

Joseph committed the offence at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 3.25pm on Sept 9, 2023, when his urine sample tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Joseph was unrepresented by legal counsel.