Fadillah: Save money, energy, let GPS win unopposed in Jepak by-election

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 19): Stating that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is still the preferred choice of the Jepak electorate, its chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today suggested that the party’s candidate be allowed to retain the seat unopposed in the state by-election on Nov 4.

Fadillah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, however, also expressed confidence that the party would still go on to win the seat even if there was to be a contest, and convincingly as well.

“So, if there are hopefuls, maybe they should drop the idea (of contesting). Let us win unopposed. It would be a waste of money. Keep the money, and save the energy. Wait for a much bigger election,” he told reporters after attending the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC) and the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) here today.

Yesterday, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced former National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak director Iskandar Turkee as the GPS candidate for the Jepak by-election, which was called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip of GPS on Sept 15.

The Election Commission (EC) has set nominations for Oct 21, with early voting to take place on Oct 31.

Fadillah said Iskandar, aged 54, comes with high credibility and is vastly experienced in public service and believes that Iskandar will provide the best service to the people in Jepak, a GPS stronghold. – Bernama