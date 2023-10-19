Former PBB Jepak deputy chairman says no split in party, members to ensure bigger majority for Iskandar Turkee

BINTULU (Oct 19): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jepak is united behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) by-election candidate Iskandar Turkee, said former branch deputy chairman Saidi Abang Samsudin.

Saidi, who was among those proposed by the branch committee as a potential candidate, assured that party members will support Iskandar.

“Iskandar Turkee is the best choice made by our party president and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to represent GPS in the Jepak by-election.

“It was a very, very good choice. We in the party, even though they proposed me as a candidate, if our president has already decided to pick Iskandar, we agree with the decision.

“There is no such thing of a split among our PBB members,” he told reporters after Iskandar’s candidacy was announced yesterday.

He said with the official announcement, the PBB Jepak and GPS election machinery would prepare for the campaign after nomination day on Saturday.

Saidi pledged to call all sub-branch grassroot leaders, members, and supporters to rally behind Iskandar for the by-election.

“We will make sure to win with an even bigger majority than before so that our development can be implemented smoothly and our economy will be stable,” he said.

PBB Jepak information chief Othman Mat thanked the GPS and PBB leadership for fielding Iskandar, who is a local candidate from Kampung Sebiew to contest in Jepak.

“It is the most appropriate choice for now from the point of view of his qualifications, his education does meet the party’s taste and wishes.

“From the perspective of community acceptance, I am very confident, with the selection of a local boy from Kampung Sebiew, I think he is the right man to be nominated as a candidate,” said Othman.

He said Iskandar has vast experience in the civil service, with his last post being National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) state director.

“We hope with his background and personality as mentioned by the Premier, as a hybrid candidate, who has mixed blood, Iskandar will bring the aspirations of our friends from Pesaka.

“Hopefully together we can bring DUN Jepak and Bintulu to be one of the regions that can be recognised at the state and national level,” he said.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip last month.

The Election Commission has set Nov 4 for the by-election and Oct 31 for early voting.