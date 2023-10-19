Govt’s plan to provide subsidies via cash transfer receives positive response from Kuching folk

KUCHING (Oct 19): The government’s plan to provide subsidies to the people through cash transfers has received positive reactions from the public here, particularly those from the B40 group.

Many of them thought the plan was timely, but also felt that the mechanism of transferring the funds needed to be redefined to ensure that everyone benefited equally.

Immanuel Libau, 26, said providing subsidies through cash transfers is a good move as it is more specific and targeted.

“This cash transfer can prevent subsidy leakage through goods that everyone can use. This means that foreigners and those who are not part of the target group will be denied access to goods at subsidised prices,” said the private sector worker.

He, however, hoped that the mechanism to provide the subsidies would be thoroughly studied so that the people could enjoy them.

Nurunaja Pusin, 26, who works as a site security officer, also believed that the idea of disbursing subsidies through cash transfers could be a good approach, if done wisely.

She said this will enable the government to provide direct assistance to those in need without having to involve a complicated bureaucratic process.

“The government must meticulously plan and implement cash transfers, ensuring clear targets, monitoring implementations, and preventing abuse of subsidies, while also considering the long-term impact on the country’s fiscal and economic situation,” she added.

Abdul Rahim Abdul Halim, who works in the private sector, described the proposed subsidy through cash transfers as an important option in the distribution of national income to the target group.

“The cash distribution proposal can enhance efficiency and reduce subsidies leakages, but it is crucial to ensure the system is user-friendly and protected from abuse or fraud,” he said.

Meanwhile, customer service officer Vanessa Hazel said the proposed subsidy through cash transfer has its pros and cons.

“The move could potentially prevent foreigners and the wealthy from taking advantage of subsidies given to Malaysians, but it is crucial for the government to ensure that the cash transfers are used to support the less able,” said the 30-year-old.

She called for the granting of subsidies through cash transfers to be done carefully and fairly so as to ease the burden of the poor, who are entitled to financial support from the government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Rakyat Sitting on Tuesday said the government was considering providing subsidies to the people through cash transfer to prevent leakage.

He, however, said that the cash transfer should not be implemented for all subsidies but only for specific ones.

He also said that the cash transfer approach has been considered in several issues and that the government will make an announcement on this later.