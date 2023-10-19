IGP: Police monitoring deviant groups in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): The police are closely monitoring seven deviant groups that could pose a security threat and threaten public order in the country, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the seven groups were identified as Tarekat Habib Shah, Dewan Perkasa Ekonomi Islam Nusantara (DPEIN), Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir (PMYT), Millah Abraham@Ibrahim (MA), Ajaran Suhaini @ Sihulk, Nur Mutiara Mutmainnah (NMM) and The Ahmadi Religion Of Peace And Light.

“Close monitoring is being done to ensure that no adherents or practitioners of deviant teachings cross the line, in terms of security,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police also worked closely to carry out an integrated investigation with various government agencies as well as respective state Islamic religious departments to curb deviant teachings and distorted beliefs from spreading among the community.

Razarudin said from January 2022 until yesterday (Oct 18, 2023), a total of 51 police reports were recorded regarding the activities of heretical and deviant groups.

He said during the same period, a total of 23 individuals were arrested including the leaders and followers of the deviant groups.

“The arrests involved the Tarekat Habib Shah (20) and one each for religious cults Ilmu Akhir Zaman, NMM and Ajaran Suhaini @ Sihulk,” he said.

He said the police would take strict action through the provisions of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Action will be taken if there are adherents or practitioners of deviant teachings who are detected making or issuing statements that may cause public annoyance, disharmony, division or hostility that may harm public safety,” he said. – Bernama