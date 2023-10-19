Thursday, October 19
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»In Kuching crash, car lands on roof on temple’s steps

In Kuching crash, car lands on roof on temple’s steps

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The car is seen on its roof in front of the temple.

KUCHING (Oct 18): A driver was lucky to escape unhurt after the car she was driving crashed and landed on its roof on the steps of a temple at the corner of Jalan Tun Haji Openg and Jalan Maxwell around 12.30pm today.

The driver is believed to have somehow lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend along the wet road.

Although shaken by the incident, she managed to exit the vehicle safely.

Members of the public were seen giving assistance to her.

Also at the scene were the police, who checked on the victim and the scene of the crash.

Recommended Posts