In Kuching crash, car lands on roof on temple’s steps

KUCHING (Oct 18): A driver was lucky to escape unhurt after the car she was driving crashed and landed on its roof on the steps of a temple at the corner of Jalan Tun Haji Openg and Jalan Maxwell around 12.30pm today.

The driver is believed to have somehow lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend along the wet road.

Although shaken by the incident, she managed to exit the vehicle safely.

Members of the public were seen giving assistance to her.

Also at the scene were the police, who checked on the victim and the scene of the crash.