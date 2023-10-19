Jepak by-election: EC reminds of dos and don’ts

BINTULU (Oct 19): The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the nomination papers for the Jepak by-election can only be submitted on nomination day this Saturday (Oct 21), from 9am to 10am.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the papers must be submitted to the Returning Officer at the Bintulu Civic Centre’s nomination centre by either the candidate himself or the proposer and the seconder.

“To ensure the smooth running of the nomination process, the EC proposes that the prospective candidates for the Jepak by-election fill in their forms and run a preliminary check at the Returning Officer’s Office or Sarawak State Election Office before the nomination day,” he said in a statement.

He also advised all prospective candidates to pay their deposit early and bring their receipt during the nomination as proof of payment.

The candidates were also reminded to bring the letter approving them to use the symbol of the party they were representing when submitting their nomination papers.

Ikmalrudin said on the nomination day, each candidate is only allowed to be accompanied by their proposer and seconder into the nomination centre.

“The use of all types of musical instruments or loudspeakers for the purpose of political propaganda through any means including through the use of any type of vehicle is not permitted at the nomination centre as it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said.

He added members of the public and supporters accompanying candidates are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres from the centre.

“The EC calls on all candidates and parties involved to always adhere to the laws, rules and regulations as well as the code of conduct and instructions issued by the EC, police and the local authorities on the nomination day,” he said.

Early voting and polling for the Jepak by-election is on Oct 31 and Nov 4, respectively.