Kuching South mayor pays courtesy call on Quanzhou mayor

KUCHING (Oct 19): Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng expresses his hope to see more people-to-people exchanges taking place between Kuching and Quanzhou, China.

Wee, in his courtesy call to Quanzhou mayor Cai Zhan Sheng, had proposed to engage more of such bilateral programmes, in which Kuching South and Quanzhou would support the exchanges between the Chinese communities and association in both cities.

The Kuching South mayor is currently in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on a bilateral visit which comes as a gesture to reciprocate the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the ‘Friendship City Relationship’ between Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Quanzhou City.

During the meeting, both mayors expressed their hope for the two cities to be able to continue to organise frequent exchanges in the aspects of culture, business, education and youths.

As part of the visit, Quanzhou City had arranged for the Kuching South delegation to visit Nan’an City.

The delegation was welcomed by the representative of Nan’an County and was briefed on the historical attractions, where more than four million overseas Chinese traced their ancestries there.