Limit Sabah CM’s office to two terms – GRS Women

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Women agrees that the office term of Sabah Chief Minister be limited to two after the next state election.

“We are of the view that in these three years Datuk Hajiji’s performance as Chief Minister is excellent and convincing. Various development projects have been carried out and are being planned for the people of Sabah,” she said.

With that, the women wing agreed to limit the office of Chief Minister of Sabah to two terms after the next state election.

Commenting on Hajiji’s performance, Azizah also said that Hajiji held a groundbreaking ceremony at the water treatment plant project site in Kogopon, Papar.

The project when completed in 2026, will increase the water capacity from 40MLD to 80MLD and this will resolve the water supply issue in Putatan and Papar.

“A hydroelectric dam worth RM4 billion is also being built in Ulu Padas, Tenom, as a long-term solution to water crisis in the state.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to launch the project and the dam will be completed in 2027.

“GRS Women believes more development will be brought by Hajiji,” she said.

Azizah also said the proposal to raise the status of assistant ministers by naming them as deputy ministers and increasing the number of ministries by three to 14 as timely.

She also said new ministries looking at the situation in the Peninsular should be included besides ministries looking after education, women and health.

Azizah suggested that one of the new ministries is the Women’s Affairs and Development.