MBKS hosts second Kuching Car-Free Morning this Saturday

KUCHING (Oct 19): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be having its second round of Kuching Car-Free Morning event this Saturday, Oct 21.

In a statement, the council said the route for the car free event will be expanded from Jalan Boulevard Canna Lily to Jalan Padungan and Jalan Tan Sri Datuk William Tan with a distance of 3.20 kilometres.

The closure of one lane will begin from 6am until 10am.

A series of activities will be organised on that day, including a Zumba session at MBKS Square starting at 7am, a fun walk at MBKS Boulevard with the flag-off at 7.35am and a fishing competition at Kuching Park pond from 7.30am to 9.30am.

“Car-Free Day is a global initiative that encourages individuals to leave their cars at home and explore alternative modes of transportation.”

“By doing so, we can reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, which are all significant challenges facing our cities today,” said the council.

It said the council recognises the importance of promoting sustainable urban mobility and it has taken numerous initiatives to encourage alternative modes of transportation.

“For example, we have invested in new bike lanes, improved public transportation services and launched campaigns to promote walking and cycling.”

It added that investment should continue to be made in sustainable urban mobility infrastructure, such as pedestrianised zones and bike lanes, while working with partners to provide safe and accessible public transportation for residents.