Miri authorities seize nearly 20,000 boxes of frozen meat, seafood imported without permit

MIRI (Oct 19): A joint operation by the authorities here Oct 16 saw the seizure of nearly 20,000 boxes of frozen meat and seafood from a warehouse at Jalan Lopeng.

The operation was carried out by Bukit Aman’s Wildlife Crime Bureau, Miri police, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department, Veterinary Services Department and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement that the seized items comprised 18,975 boxes of frozen pork, 238 boxes of Australian lamb, six boxes of chicken meat, and 880 boxes of seafood.

“The items were found to have been imported without a valid permit. The raiding team also seized 880 packets of 1kg cooking oil of various brands, as well as 144 packs of 1kg sugar,” he said.

He said the premises owner is being investigated for offences under the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, Control of Supplies Act 1961, and the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011.