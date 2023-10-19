Miri woman answering nature’s late-night call discovers cobra in toilet

MIRI (Oct 19): A Taman Tunku resident who needed to use the toilet late last night had the shock of her life when she was interrupted by a cobra.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a distress call from the woman’s husband at 10.06pm.

A team of four personnel was assigned to assist.

“Upon arrival at the house at 10.29pm, the team met with the complainant, who related that his wife wanted to use the bathroom when she spotted a moving object at the back of the door.

“When she took a closer look, she was shocked to find a snake,” said APM.

The APM members took about eight minutes to capture the reptile, which was one metre in length.

“The team later released it back to its natural habitat,” said APM.

The operation ended at 10.37pm.