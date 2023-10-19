Mistreated horses do not belong to Sabah Polo Association



KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Sabah Polo Association clarified that none of the mistreated horses belong to them.

Its chairman, Johnson Or, said there have been accusations and media articles claiming that the horses cared for by the association were malnourished and treated cruelly as their wellbeing was not being taken care of.

“This is not true. In fact, the horses belonging to our association have already been moved a couple of months back,” he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Also present were Sabah Polo Association honorary secretary Alexander Yee and Polo Captain Dares S. Asaad.

Or said the videos and pictures of the malnourished and injured horses actually belonged to a privately owned establishment.

“Sabah Polo Association wishes to clear the misunderstanding that those horses referred in the publication neither belong to the association nor that the association had neglected or has been ill-treating its horses.

“We notify all members of the public that the horses referred to in the publication do not belong to the association but to an establishment using the association’s premises to stable their horses,” he added.

Or said the responsibility for the maintenance and care of those horses was not that of the association but of that establishment.

He said at this point, The Sabah Polo Association wished to state that the association was against any form of cruelty or neglect of animals, in particular horses.

“We are appreciative of the media’s role in bringing this matter to light and we are aware that the officers from the Veterinary Department Sabah have visited these horses,” he said.

“We trust and appreciate that the department will conduct any investigation professionally, diligently and fairly according to the department’s high standards of conduct and regulations,” said Or.

An article and photos of the alleged mistreated horses were posted on Facebook on Oct 14.

The photos showed the horses were very thin and unhealthy with some of their legs injured and filled with maggots.

It is understood that there are about 10 horses allegedly under such conditions and the veterinary officials have been called in to treat and attend to them.