Nancy: Steps taken to strengthen marriage, family institution

MIRI (Oct 19): The federal government is taking steps to prevent the Western malaise of de-institutionalising marriage by strengthening mental health and family institution, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said continuous programmes and interventions to provide awareness, knowledge and skills to all levels of society have been promoted to curb this trend from harming the quality of Malaysian lives and families.

“This is to provide us with all the appropriate coping skills to face and deal with all the challenges ahead,” she said in her speech at the opening of the two-day national-level Family Counselling Symposium themed ‘21st Family Well-being’ here yesterday.

In her speech read by National Population and Family Development Board director-general Datuk Ahmad Shukor Abdullah, Nancy said the old Malaysian model of strong family institution is out of date in modern times.

She said life patterns and daily routines were very predictable in the past but that has changed over the years, with marriage and family’s mental health coming under greater pressure now.

The West, facing de-institutionalisation of marriage, has seen decline of marriages due to increasing acceptance of various forms and alternatives to marriage, changing social norms that influenced family formation previously.

This has resulted in an increase in the divorce rate, illegitimate births, cohabitation before marriage, and also to some extent from the effect of women going out to work.

“In the West this effect is already visible, and we try as much as possible to curb this phenomenon from happening in Sarawak especially,” she said.

Nancy stressed that for Malaysia to be developed and prosperous, the people must have optimal mental health, a healthy and quality family system, which still has strong relationships between its members and is able to be a protector and supporter for the needs of its members.

Meanwhile, she commended counselling practitioners from all the agencies involved who have been working tirelessly to help the community through the challenges and pressures they go through in their daily lives.

Their role has become increasingly important and primary as counsellors become a reference for the community.

Malaysia needs more counsellors who are dedicated, empathetic, have a deep passion and interest in helping, trust and have deep knowledge in the humanities, basic and up-to-date approaches and theories in line with current conditions, she said.

Earlier on, Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department deputy director Ahmad Sukarno Saini in his speech said the symposium, held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary, is timely in enabling Muslim families to cope with the pressures of urbanisation and modernisation.

He said the socio-economic development of Malaysia has had many impacts on society, including mental health issues beginning to take hold and having a profound effect on the psychology of individuals and people around them.

Nine working papers and discussions will be presented during the two-day symposium, which is being attended by 450 participants from Malaysia and Brunei.