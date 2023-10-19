Online fraud cases on the rise in Mukah, victims lose RM942,722 this year

SIBU (Oct 19): A total of 58 online fraud cases amounting to losses of RM942,722 were reported in Mukah Division so far this year.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said this showed an increase of 10.34 per cent, compared to 52 cases with losses of RM571,795 last year.

“Hopefully, the people will always be aware of online fraud cases to avoid themselves from becoming victims and also having to suffer losses,” he said during the Mukah Town Hall Discussion Programme 2023 on Wednesday night.

He called on the people to participate in the programme to share knowledge on online fraud and how to avoid becoming victims.

Overall, he said Mukah police had recorded many successes in fighting crime this year.

He said among the successes were solving a robbery case in Selangau, a housebreaking case, water pump theft cases in Balingian, and four cases of four-wheel drive vehicles stolen with the arrest of the mastermind.

On drug offences, Muhamad Rizal said they recorded 135 cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with 171.05 grams of syabu seized.