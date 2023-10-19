Sarawak athletes fight to the end of 63rd MSSM Championships

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak athletes entered the last day of the five-day 63rd MSSM Track & Field Championships with the overall title out of reach.

The aim turned to at least equalling last year’s achievement of finishing among the top four teams.

Two heroines and three relay squads charged to the fore in Sarawak’s quest for medals today.

Bad weather and lightning had caused the discus for Girls U18 to be abandoned on Day 4.

This morning, Angelina Ngang quickly lifted the spirit of the Sarawak contingent with an easy victory with her best throw of 38.46m. Maritza Ferrer Neil quickly added a silver medal to the team’s tally with a distance of 11.46m in the triple jump for Girls U18.

Only four field events were on the programme of the final day of competition.

All eyes at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Negri Sembilan then turned to the track.

The three individual track events on Day 5 were the 2,000m steeplechase for Boys U15, Boys U18 and Girls U18. There was no Sarawakian contender in both races for boys. Clezendra Chandra Empari was Sarawak’s sole representative in the girl’s race.

On Day 2 she had clocked 11:31.27s to finish second in the 3,000m. On Day 4 she had to face the disappointment of being disqualified in the gruelling 1,500m. But she made no mistake today to earn Sarawak’s second gold of Day 5 with a time of 7:51.65s. But her work was not done yet!

The final day action reached its climax with the finals of six relay races: 4x200m (U12 boys and girls) and 4x400m (U15, U18 boys and girls).

The forecast was not good for Sarawak. None of its runners had even made it to the finals of the individual 200m (U12) and individual 400m (U15 and U18). The six state relay teams started each race as underdogs.

The Girls U15 quartet of Agnes Enya Mosly, Natalia Abby Simon, Nurnazirah Termizi and Aina Dania Qistina provided the first surprise by finishing in 4:09.15s for the silver medal. The second place finish was repeated by the Boys U15 squad of Dimas Ajang Kenneth, Crish Hergreaves Willie, Alexander Barin Empenie and Timothy Higang Dorina with a time of 3:31.44s.

Top sprinter Ormilla Octavia Nyadau and the seemingly tireless long distance ace Clezender were roped in to strengthen the Girls U18 squad. The strategy paid off. Together with Dania Humairah Sufry and Annastasia Lata Paing they pulled it off with a time of 4:05.97s for another silver medal.

The Sarawak contingent ended the championships with 9 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals to finish fourth overall behind Johor (15-9-10), Sabah (12-17-15) and Selangor (11-20-9).