Sarawak Metro inks SEED programme agreement with EMG JV Sdn Bhd

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) yesterday (Oct 18) signed the 1st Tier Agreement for the Socio-Economic Enhancement Development (SEED) Programme – an initiative aimed to enhance the procurement value of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

The historic agreement, signed between Sarawak Metro and the main contractor for System Package 1 of the KUTS Project, EMG JV Sdn Bhd, was towards developing a local supply chain and human capital in Sarawak through collaborations in areas of technology related to the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) and hydrogen applications.

Sarawak Metro in a news release said this was the first time such a programme has been introduced for a major project in Sarawak and therefore, the wholly owned subsidiary company of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) took pride in implementing this new initiative, which focuses on creating a pool of skilled experts among local Sarawakians to fulfil the workforce requirement for the modern transportation industry.

SEDC and Sarawak Metro chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain witnessed the signing ceremony, which saw Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa signing on behalf of the company while EMG JV was represented by its director Chan Chee Kian.

Abdul Aziz congratulated the management of Sarawak Metro and EMG JV for establishing the strategic partnership that has the potential to sustain the local industry as well as maximise local content in adopting new technology, such as hydrogen technology that is used to power the ART vehicles.

“It is important for us now to be fast and agile, capitalise on this momentum and take the opportunity to become the pioneers in this industry in the region,” he said during the event at Menara SEDC.

Meanwhile, Mazli said the SEED Programme was no ordinary endeavour, as it required mutual trust, commitment, and common goals to achieve the objectives that have been set.

He said the setting up of a hydrogen vehicle assembly plant and the development of a local supply chain, which aims to create avenues for local Sarawak industry players to participate in the assembly work of the ART and other scopes of work that could potentially be localised under the KUTS project, were among some of the initiatives under this programme.

“All the projects will benefit local SEED Programme recipients in terms of the creation of new businesses, job opportunities, development of expertise and opening up opportunities in overseas market,” he added.

Chan said EMG JV os dedicated to facilitating knowledge transfer and fostering collaboration in technology enhancement with local institutions and government agencies.

He pointed out the focus of the SEED Programme would also be on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives and that EMG JV will be working closely with Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development and Sarawak Science Centre to nurture this among the local youth.

“We take our commitment to the SEED Programme with the utmost seriousness.

“We also pledge to adhere to all necessary guidelines and the SEED Programme policy to ensure the successful execution of this initiative,” he said, adding that EMG JV has facilitated in the attachments of eight staff and apprentices from Sarawak Metro under the Young Talent Programme (YTP) in Kuala Lumpur and Changsha, China.

Apart from creating local content and developing manpower readiness, the SEED Programme is also aimed at establishing a centre of excellence through collaborating with higher learning institutions.

Sarawak Metro has been entrusted to implement, operate, and maintain the KUTS Project, which aims to modernise the public transport sector and to ease the traffic congestion in Greater Kuching.

The KUTS Project will be developed in phases and Phase 1 is for the development of three lines – the Blue Line, the Red Line and the Green Line and covering a total distance of 70km.

Phase 1 of the KUTS Project is scheduled to begin operation in stages, from the fourth quarter of 2025 and Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Among those present were Sarawak Metro Corporate Communication, SEED Programme and Bumiputera Relations director Alexius Barieng; SEDC deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan; SEDC Human Resource and Administration director Awang Nasruddin Awang Hassan; and EMG JV director Fan Wei Xian.