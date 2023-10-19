Sun bear adoption continues for another year in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): In continuation of their CSR initiative since 2022, Crack Inc. Borneo Coffee Roastery is organizing “Adopt A Sun Bear Charity Event 2023” jointly with The LUMA Hotel and the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) as part of a tri-party collaborative project to save the sun bears.

Themed “Connect, Conserve, Collaborate” – the event will be held at the LUMA Hotel herr from Nov 17 to 19 2023.

The fund-raising project aims to support and to increase awareness of the BSBCC’s effort in protection and conservation of sun bears. It also aims to promote local relevance in tourism and coffee culture of Sabah through The LUMA Hotel – a member of the Design Hotels and Crack Inc. Borneo Coffee Roastery – a local coffee roaster.

To get the ball rolling, Crack Inc. announced that they will take the lead to continue another year of adoption of a sun bear named Ah Lun.

In 2022’s event, the CSR project managed to sell 17 pieces of artwork produced by local artists amounting RM31,000 and brought about adoption of two sun bears.

The public is welcome to make their contributions by purchasing BSBCC merchandise or by donation in cash or online transfer.

In support of BSBCC’s commitment, Crack Inc. will launch a special blend coffee beans dedicated to BSBCC, for sale during the event; part of the proceeds of this bean will go to BSBCC.

BSBCC Chief Executive Officer and Founder Dr (Hon) Wong Siew Te said the project is instrumental in bridging the knowledge gap when it comes to sun bear conservation.

“Do what you do best to help the conservation of the environment and the wild animals in Sabah, especially the sun bear. We have the duty to protect what’s left of their remaining habitat and eliminate illegal poaching now, or else many sun bear population will become locally extinct or even regional extinct soon.

“As for The LUMA Hotel, it welcomes visitors from domestic destinations as well as around the world, and connects them to learn about the beauty of Sabah and sun bear,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

“It will benefit the nature, the people and the economy as well, especially with nature-based tourism being a big industry in Sabah right now.

“When we all collaborate together, when we connect with each other, we can conserve our endangered species,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were Crack Inc. Executive Director Wayne Liew and The LUMA Hotel General Manager Michele Ma.