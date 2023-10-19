Tesla launches Model 3, flagship experience centre in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): Tesla today launched its new Model 3 electric sedan as well its first flagship experience centre in Malaysia.

The new model, priced starting at RM189,000, is available in both rear-wheel drive and long range versions. It offers a single-charge range of up to 629 kilometres (km).

With the launch of the new model, Tesla regional director Isabel Fan said, the company is planning to set up more Supercharging stations to add to the two existing stations located at Pavillion Kuala Lumpur and Sunway Big Box, Johor.

“We will have more stations. Our plan is to connect the country, connect the region, and make cross-border travelling such as from Singapore to Malaysia easy,” she said at the Tesla Model 3 launching ceremony at the Experience Centre in Pavilion Damansara Heights here today.

The flagship centre, which spans 3,000 square feet, will serve the affluent townships of Bangsar and Damansara Heights.

Fan said Tesla Supercharging, being one of the fastest charging stations in the world, could charge the new Model 3 up to 282km in just 15 minutes.

Tesla also plans to set up Supercharging stations in 12 different locations in the country, including five in the Klang Valley, two in the northern region and two in the southern region.

Globally, the company now has the largest fast charging network, with 4,947 Supercharging stations and 45,000 Superchargers.

The Model 3 accelerates from 0 to 100km per hour in just 4.4 seconds besides emitting less noise due to the inclusion of 360-degree acoustic glass.

At present, Tesla’s annual production stands at two million electric cars to cater to global demand. – Bernama