Three die including kid after 4WD plunges into lake in Selangau

MUKAH (Oct 19): Three people died, including a six-year-old when a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle they were in plunged into a lake near a logging camp at kilometer 22, Jalan Kem Balak Pelugau in Selangau near here this morning.

According to Mukah District police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the three who died are the driver Robin Kehing, 34, and passengers Dominic Serang (34) and Hidyaat (6) who is an Indonesian.

“All three were confirmed dead at the scene by the medical team from the Selangau Health Clinic due to drowning,” he told Utusan Borneo.

The incident occurred when they were travelling from Rumah Osey longhouse towards the Pelugau logging camp, before the vehicle lost control and plunged into a lake.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

All three bodies were taken to Mukah Hospital for further action.