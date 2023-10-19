Two workers found dead following fire at barracks in Batu Niah

MIRI (Oct 19): Two Indonesian workers were found dead following a fire at a workers’ barracks in Kampung Telong, Miri-Bintulu coastal road in the wee hours today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre identified the workers as Jaya, aged 30, and Hery, aged 35.

“The fire involved a workers’ barracks, which was 20 per cent destroyed,” said Bomba.

“Two men were found dead in a room.”

Bomba said firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station managed to put out the fire at 6.40am.

“The operation is still on going at the scene as of 8.51am,” added Bomba.