KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): The Sabah Wildlife Department is partnering with WWF-Malaysia and agencies in Sabah, including government departments, the Royal Malaysian Police and the General Operations Force, private corporations and non-governmental agencies to develop a 10-year action plan to combat illegal wildlife trade in Sabah.

In recent years, Sabah has emerged as a route used for wildlife trafficking which has made wildlife in Sabah more vulnerable to the pressures of poaching and illegal wildlife trade. The growth of organised crime specialised in illegal wildlife trade, the increase in cybercrime activities as well as the expansion of courier and postal services have collectively amplified the threat of the State being used as a pitstop for these illegal activities.

Recognising this burgeoning threat, stakeholders from both terrestrial and marine sectors in Sabah gathered together yesterday for an initial workshop to kickstart the development of the 10-year action plan.

“Transboundary illegal wildlife trade is a big concern for us in Sabah. As wildlife traffickers become more sophisticated in their methods, we too must develop quickly and collectively to ensure that we are effective in our efforts to combat them. As a start, we will need to develop this action plan.

“This 10-year action plan is an overarching outlook on how to manage illegal wildlife trade in Sabah. It will provide robust support and add value to the existing action plans that is already in place here. It will provide a roadmap for wildlife law enforcement to combat wildlife crime,” said Augustine Tuuga, director of the Sabah Wildlife Department.

Sabah currently has in place five species action plans that have been endorsed for some of its most threatened wildlife including the Bornean elephant, the Bornean orangutan, the Bornean banteng, the Sunda clouded leopard, the proboscis monkey and the sea turtle.

However, it does not yet have plans for other species including pangolins and sun bears – both targets for illegal wildlife trade. This action plan will be able to address this gap as well as provide a clear direction on how to manage invasive, alien or other species that are not listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“Wildlife protection is an integral part of our work within the Living Landscape Approach. Through this approach, we aim to achieve and maintain a delicate balance between economic development and the protection of forests and its inhabitants.

“This action plan will no doubt support the overall protection of wildlife in Sabah,” said Dr Robecca Jumin, WWF-Malaysia’s Head of Conservation Sabah.