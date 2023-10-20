APM Mukah, Dalat personnel undergo training for monsoon season

SIBU (Oct 20): A total of 40 Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) Mukah and Dalat personnel recently took part in a training exercise to prepare for the coming northeast monsoon period.

Mukah APM head Capt (PA) Zuriza Sharkawi said the monsoon period usually begins in November and APM must be ready to face any eventualities.

“Training involves operating the boats and its communication equipment, and also the managing of temporary relief centres (PPS),” she said.

She said the training also included bringing flood victims to the PPS.

Zuriza pointed out each time there are floods, there is also the possibility of storms causing fallen trees that need to be cut down and taken away.

“As such, we also need to ensure that all the communications tools and equipment are in tiptop condition and are usable in times of emergency,” she said.

On PPS, Zuriza said much preparation is necessary in the event that flood victims need to be relocated.

She did not rule out the possibility that the coming monsoon season could be more serious compared to last year due to climate change.

“All the APM members have been assigned to their respective tasks to help facilitate the movement when it matters most,” she added.