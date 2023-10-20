Auxiliary cop claims trial in Kuching to outraging modesty of 17-year-old girl

KUCHING (Oct 20): A 51-year-old auxiliary policeman claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of a 17-year-old girl on Oct 14.

He faces the charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years in prison, or with a fine, or caning, or with any two such punishments upon conviction.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Berayan granted Mohamad Shahrulnizam John Abdullah, who is from Bintulu, bail of RM3,000 with one local surety and set Dec 5 for case management.

According to the charge, he allegedly committed the act in a parked car at a college here around 11.30pm on Oct 14.

It is understood that the victim had visited her sick mother and therefore returned to the college late.

Mohamad Shahrulnizam allegedly told the victim that no vehicles were allowed to enter the campus after 10pm and offered her a ride in his car to the hostel.

Fearing having to walk alone, the victim agreed to the offer.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.