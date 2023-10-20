Awg Tengah: Sustainable practices align with New Industrial Master Plan 2030

KUCHING (Oct 20): The investment and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices align seamlessly with the objectives set forth in the nation’s New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He highlighted this in his speech prior to leading the groundbreaking ceremony for LONGi Malaysia’s new plant in Samalaju yesterday. Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chief executive officer Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman was also present.

In his remarks, Arham said: “This (new plant) is a testament to LONGi’s confidence in the capabilities of the local talents, including the highly skilled engineers and technicians.

“We are hopeful that LONGi’s pioneering efforts would serve as a shining example for the entire industry, inspiring others to follow suit and contribute to our collective growth and success.”

The plant represented the second major investment project in Sarawak deployed by LONGi, and the first solar manufacturing factory in Samalaju Industrial Park.

In 2016, LONGi Group inaugurated its first overseas base in Kuching, also hailed as the world’s first vertically-integrated monocrystalline silicon solar manufacturing base.

For the Bintulu monocrystalline ingot manufacturing project, it would cover an area of 125 acres, with a forecast investment of RM1.3 billion.

In a press statement by LONGi, Samalaju Industrial Park was reported to have been chosen due to its proximity to its raw materials supplier and deep-sea port, as well as for its affordable and sizable industrial lands.

It would have a capacity of 6GW, or equivalent to producing 13,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The new project would be hiring 1,213 employees, of whom at least 90 per cent would be filled by locals and 20 per cent would cater for positions in science, technology, and engineering.

At present, 4,461 employees are employed in Kuching.

Production for Bintulu is expected to begin at the plant in the first quarter 2024.

Also present at the ceremony was vice president of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd, Li Wenxue.